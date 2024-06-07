Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $41.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.