Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $91,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

