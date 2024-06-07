Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Trading Down 6.7 %
Novavax stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Further Reading
