Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.68.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

