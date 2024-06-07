Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.68.
About Octopus AIM VCT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.