Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.43 million.
Oddity Tech Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ODD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
