Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.43 million.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

