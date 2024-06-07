Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.30 and its 200 day moving average is $202.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

