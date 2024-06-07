Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,212,743 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.98% of Olin worth $131,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Olin stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

