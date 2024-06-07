Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

