Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $84.63 and last traded at $85.09. 670,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 941,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

Specifically, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

