Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.257-2.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.