OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after buying an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 432,492 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

