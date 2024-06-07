ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $46,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OKE opened at $78.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

