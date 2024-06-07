Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of LPRO opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

