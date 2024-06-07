Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 938 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $515.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $345.95 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

