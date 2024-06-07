Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

