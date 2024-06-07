Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

