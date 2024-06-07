Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

