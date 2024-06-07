Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 67,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 60,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,039,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $418.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $419.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

