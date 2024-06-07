Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 24,335 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

