Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.