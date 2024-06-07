Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 80.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in DexCom by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.