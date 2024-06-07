Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $23.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.