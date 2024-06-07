PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 342,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $109.10 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

