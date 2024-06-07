Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Down 0%

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 19,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

