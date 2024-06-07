Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 198.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

