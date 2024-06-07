Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$26.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.

Park Lawn Price Performance

PLC opened at C$25.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.04. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.48 and a 1 year high of C$26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.71 million, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

