Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

