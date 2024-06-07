Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $384,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

