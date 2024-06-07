Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $571,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after buying an additional 417,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

