Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,769 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

