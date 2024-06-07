Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $6.89 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $579.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

