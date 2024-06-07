Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ratio Wealth Group purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PECO stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
