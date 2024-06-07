Piper Sandler Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Braze Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Braze by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Braze by 42.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Braze by 52.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Braze by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

