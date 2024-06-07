Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s current price.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $80,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $63,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after acquiring an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 838,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

