Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.15

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.1455 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Postal Savings Bank of China’s previous dividend of $0.63.
Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Down 0.4 %
PSTVY stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
