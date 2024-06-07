Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.15

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.1455 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Postal Savings Bank of China’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Down 0.4 %

PSTVY stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Featured Stories

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

