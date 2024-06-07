PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 85,000 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.39 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

