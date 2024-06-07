PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 5,449 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,813.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $21,765.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $21,756.90.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $21,809.15.

PWSC opened at $22.39 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

