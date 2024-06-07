Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.41. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.