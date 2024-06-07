Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.41. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

