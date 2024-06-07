PROG (NYSE:PRG) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital upped their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PRG stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

