ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.56

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.56 and last traded at $130.58, with a volume of 208595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

