Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 184,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

Protech Home Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

