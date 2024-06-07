Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Sells 75,000 Shares

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

PVBC stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp



Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

