Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

