PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PVH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.