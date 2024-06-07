Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.