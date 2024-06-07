Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$66.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.84. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$45.60 and a twelve month high of C$76.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

About Ovintiv



Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

