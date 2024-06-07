Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

AIT stock opened at $187.76 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $132.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.