Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Reduced by Analyst

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.

PVH Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

