Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 43,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after buying an additional 144,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Qiagen stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

