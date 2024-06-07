Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Down 1.4%

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 548,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,313,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.74.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
